Checking out Grandjean after the Wapiti Fire scorched this landscape

GRANDJEAN, Idaho — The Wapiti Fire started because of lightning on July 24 and the entire Grandjean area has been closed to the public until it re-opened last week.

The Wapiti Fire started on a ridge despite protections in place in the valley. The wind carried the fire through Grandjean and over the ridge. This wildfire spread so quickly that firefighters were fighting it on multiple fronts as it burned more than 125,000 acres.

The fire burned cabins in the summer home area. We ran into workers with the Sawtooth Lodge who told us they lost some structures, but none of their historic buildings burned up including the lodge.

However, they told us they have their work cut out for them as the fire damaged all of their main infrastructure from the water pipers, to power and other equipment. The Sawtooth Lodge also missed out on the busy tourism season, they have a GoFundMe page if you are interested in helping them out.

Burn scars could be seen almost immediately on both sides of the road leading into Grandjean from Highway 21. I made my way to the Grandjean Trailhead as this provides the closest access from Boise to the National Sawtooth Recreation Area.

I wanted to hike up Trail Creek and follow the path where the Wapiti Fire spread and crested over the ridge towards Sawtooth and Stanley Lake.

The landscape was charred with burned ponderosa pine as the fire destroyed almost everything on the ground level. Landslides were evident as trees and debris often times blocked the trail.

Signs have been posted warning people about fallen trees, rolling rocks, and flash floods as people need to be aware of their surroundings in this area. Although this also marked the first time I've ever hiked here and not seen another person.

It was an eerie place to be. It didn't smell like a campfire, however, it smelled like ash from a previous campfire, just on a magnified level. It makes me wonder what the area around Stanley Lake and the Iron Creek Trailhead look like. But, I'm not sure if I will get up there before the snow arrives.