CALDWELL, Idaho — The Sanctuary Cowboy Church in Caldwell came up with an initiative to help the ranchers affected by the Big Grass Fire and will continue doing what they can to help.

RELATED: https://www.kivitv.com/backroads/sanctuary-cowboy-church-delivers-hay-to-ranchers-affected-by-the-big-grass-fire

WATCH: Check out the video to hear from Eric Smith and see how this church is helping

Sanctuary Cowboy Church continues to help ranchers after donations flood in

In early September, we showed up to one of the church members' ranches where volunteers filled trailers of hay to deliver them down to the ranchers after their grazing land burned up in the Big Grass Fire.

"It’s just so awesome to see people come together," said Eric Smith of the Sanctuary Cowboy Church. "As an associate pastor of a church, that’s what we want to do; we want to bring people together, unite people and get behind causes."

The initiative started with prayers and turned into action because of church members who volunteered their time, resources and money to help the ranchers feed their cattle in the wake of the fire.

"The ones we have talked to are a little bit overwhelmed; they have been so thankful for it," said Smith. "However, this is a band-aid; they are going to be without grazing land for at least a year, maybe two."

So the Sanctuary Cowboy Church will continue to make deliveries when they can, spurred by donations that have come from all over the country. Eric Smith wanted to give a shout-out to Idaho News 6, saying the original report got shared far and wide.

"We have had donations come from places as far as Florida because of that story," said Smith. "It has brought people together and it has given us an opportunity to praise our Heavenly Father for all this stuff, so it has been great."

If you want to help the Sanctuary Cowboy Church click here. Donations go towards hay, fencing supplies, additional pasture, trucking costs and other unexpected costs.