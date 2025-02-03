Mushers and their dogs gear up for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

MCCALL, Idaho — The ceremonial start is the final event before the two big races and this event brings the community together to meet the mushers and see the dogs run.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge officially begins on Monday with 100-mile race and the 200-mile race through Valley County. This race is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown and it's also a qualifier for the Iditarod.

"It’s kind of need to get the community involved as much as they are," said Charmayne Morrison who brought her dogs from Montana. "I know they really appreciate getting to meet the dogs and ask questions, it is pretty fun to get to share our sport with them."

Charmayne Morrison has been working with dogs for 11-years and she already qualified for the Iditarod this year. Charmayne is using the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge as a training event for her team.

"It’s a tough race, it’s a lot of hill climbing and it’s a lot of mountains," said Morrison.

Mushers will also have to deal with a lot of snow this year as Charmayne told us she expects that to slow down the times. The course is 200 miles this year instead of 300 because the course needed to be changed a bit because of wildfires this summer.

Last year the main race didn't happen because of a lack of snow so the mushers are excited to see what their dogs can do in this extreme winter race.

"This is what they love to do and generations of breeding has made the Alaskan huskies incredible endurance athletes," said Morrison. "It is pretty amazing to share what they love."

The spectators also love the dogs as we met a group of friends that made the drive up to McCall for the ceremonial start.

"We've never been up to see this so it is pretty awesome, it is so unique," said the friends that came from Kuna and Eagle. "I love dogs and I wanted to see if I could get on the sled and get a ride."

I'm not sure if they were able to get a ride, but I do know that the students who won a book reading competition got the opportunity to ride with the mushers in the ceremonial start.

"I think the dogs are cute and excited," said Ayana.

You can follow along with the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. Each team has a tracking device and that can be accessed here.