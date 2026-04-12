BANKS, Idaho — It might sound crazy, but when we plan adventures, the worst weather day is when we like to go kayaking because most other activities are pretty miserable in the rain, but while paddling boaters are going to get wet anyway.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent went up to Banks as the South Fork of the Payette River reached a new high of 3,600 cubic feet per second. This number is up by about 600 CFS from earlier in the week.

WATCH | See the rafters and kayakers paddle down the river—

Rain doesn't stop boaters from paddling the South Fork of the Payette

"It is not the highest it ever gets on some high water years, but it is still really fun," said Jack, who will guide with Cascade Raft and Kayak this summer.

"There are still fun waves, big splashes, and we love coming out here."

There were dozens of rafters and kayakers at Banks to run the South Fork and the Main Payette. Dent went down the Staircase section with Nick and Jace. They made their personal first descent in a raft, working together as an R-2 team.

"I always describe kayaking as a more intimate form of boating than rafting, and R-2ing is as close as you can get to that," said Jace. "I don’t even know if I can put it into words, it is just super fun to get outside. It is a unique way to connect with people and nature."

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Nick and Jace laced their run down the class four section, successfully navigating Staircase and Slalom Rapids. Despite the rain and the temperature being 47 degrees, boaters didn't hesitate. Along with the necessary safety equipment, including a helmet and a personal flotation device, just about everyone at banks had a drysuit.

"It’s basically gaskets that seal around your wrists, ankles, and neck," said Nick. "So you are completely sealed in and insulated from any sort of water."

The water remains really cold, but when properly insulated with layers under a drysuit, it really helps paddlers with the cold, and it becomes a critical piece of safety gear outside of summer.

"Fleece layers underneath keep us warm and when you are paddling in the boat you stay pretty warm," said Jack. "The rain doesn't bother us."