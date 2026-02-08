Pro SkiJor draws its largest crowd of the season on the final day of competition in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Skijoring combines western culture with ski culture, and it's a magical mix when these two different disciplines come together.

PRO Skijor is hosting its inaugural professional series this year, and on the fourth stop of the year tour, Nampa produced the largest crowd of the season at the Ford Idaho Center.

WATCH | Check out more of the high adrenaline action

Pro SkiJour draws its largest crowd of the season on the final day of competition in Nampa

"Oh, it was awesome," said Bryson Threatt, who competes in the pro open division. "Boise’s inaugural event has been super cool, and hopefully Boise will be a good stop on the tour in the future."

Bryson Threatt had the fastest run of the day, coming in under 14 seconds, while being carried by Dylan Free and her horse Snowman. Threatt celebrated at the end of his run, because this was redemption after crashing earlier in the day.

"I always get so nervous in the start gate before we do this, and then as soon as I stick a run like that, I always finish and go, that’s exactly why we do this," said Threatt. "Oh, it is so much fun, man."

Skijor Boise also gave locals a chance to participate in this unique sport that originated in Scandinavia hundreds of years ago. However, skijoring has quickly grown in popularity in the past few years in the American West.

"My husband is my skier, and my best friend is also my skier," said Kimmie Moso of Eagle, who competed with her horse Bagel. "It's high adrenaline, and the two sports coming together has been super cool."

The results have not been released, but riders competed for 50k in cash, championship buckles and points in the series. The next race in the series will be in two weeks in Teton Valley in eastern Idaho, with the finals being the next weekend in Salt Lake City.

The Wood River Extreme Skijoring Association will also host their annual event next weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Bellevue.