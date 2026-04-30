"Night and day"; New project boosts outdoor accessibility at Lucky Peak's Discovery Unit

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a riverbank restoration project at the Discovery Unit of Lucky Peak State Park.

The project includes a rock retaining wall to guard against erosion, a sandy beach for kids and dogs to access the water, a concrete ramp for paddleboarders and kayakers to launch from, and an ADA accessible ramp and dock to help people with disabilities access the water.

WATCH| Check out the video to see the improvements with people and dogs enjoying the new amenities

"It is night and day," a new project helps with accessibility at Lucky Peak's Discovery Unit

"I’m excited because it is night and day," said Brig Vanosten. "My dog is almost 12, he has some movement issues, and now he’s got a sandy beach to get in the water."

To understand the impact of this project, you have to understand the difficulty in getting to the water in recent years. The bank had eroded, creating a sharp drop-off of several feet, making it difficult for people with mobility issues to access the water.

"In the years before this, I couldn’t even get down to the water," said Mark Vickrey. "Now, I can just go down there, and it means freedom for me and my dog Buddy."

RELATED: Riverbank restoration project at Lucky Peak State Park will help with accessibility

This project cost $440,000, funded in part by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation through a $163 million state and governor-backed fund for deferred maintenance at Idaho’s state parks.

"It was a real priority for us because of how much it is used and how close it is to Boise," said Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton. "Everybody is super excited about it, I’m really excited about it, and I think our four-legged friends are pretty excited about it too."

Lucky Peak State Park receives more than one million visitors every year between the Discovery Unit, Sandy Point, and Spring Shores Marina. The Discovery Unit is one of the best places to paddleboard near Boise, since the water between the two dams is mostly slow-moving and calm.

"Hopefully this opens the door for more people to come out and enjoy this beautiful resource," said a paddleboarder while he was on his board. "It is world-class and a really great way to spend money."

The Discovery Unit costs seven dollars per day, but the best way to visit Idaho state parks is by getting a park pass when you register your vehicle. An annual pass is ten dollars, and there are five state parks within an hour drive of the Treasure Valley.

While this may have you ready to grab your board, take caution because the water remains dangerously cold. Buxton told us they plan on adding signs warning people about the water and the dangers of recreating with no lifeguard on duty.

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