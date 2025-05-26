New campground at Thousand Springs State Park fills up for Memorial Day weekend

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Idaho campers now have 50 more options for campsites in Hagerman with the opening of the first and only campground at Thousand Springs State Park. The brand new Billingsley Creek Campground opened ahead of memorial day weekend, offering full hookups and large spots for RVs.

"Before we had this, we didn't have camping. There was no staying at Thousand Springs State Park," said Dave Landrum, Park Manager of Thousand Springs State park.

The campground's 50 sites can be reserved online year round.

"Well, it's really exciting to be able to, you know, to invite somebody to come to your park. We all like to show off our parks but if you can come and stay, that's even better," Landrum said.

Cara Olander was among the first to reserve a site at the new campground.

"I feel like it's right in the middle of everything, like it took me 20 minutes to get where we wanted to go," Olander said.

She and her family are using the campground as a home base to explore the many day trips the Hagerman Valley offers.

"We went to go to Ritter Island... We went to Box Canyon today," she said.

Many families were also enjoying their time at the campground itself with kids on bikes, folks playing lawn games and grilling on the holiday weekend.

"I do think it's great. It's a way for families to get out and know that they have a safe place to be and just fun stuff to do," said Kaitlin Acevedo, who brought her family from Nampa for the weekend.

Thousand Springs State Park features six units, most showcasing crystal clear water and stunning springs. The park's new visitors center is also unique as it's the only park in Idaho where Idaho State Parks and the National Parks work together under one roof.

"You'll see two different uniforms standing side-by-side. It was like two different worlds coming together, and it worked out great," Landrum said.

The rare partnership exists because of the nearby Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, another attraction for visitors to explore.