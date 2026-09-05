BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin will finish up summer operations on Labor Day. Monday will be the final day of the season when people can come up and enjoy the amenities.

This non-profit recreation area is going out in style with its final Music on the Mountain, as the Don Hurt Band, High Pine Whiskey Yell and headliner Jeff Crosby all played in this free summer concert series.

WATCH: See neighbors enjoy the final weekend at Bogus Basin

Music on the Mountain highlights the final weekend at Bogus Basin

"We partner with Duck Club, which puts on the Treefort Music Festival and they help us build and curate a lineup," Bridgette Johnson of Bogus Basin said. "It has been super fun to have local and touring acts up here bringing the energy, and it’s just a great community event."

Music on the Mountain played on five different Saturdays during the summer. These are some of the busiest days of the summer. The final one had perfect weather for people to chill and enjoy the music.

"We come for Jeff Crosby; he’s like the headliner of the summer, and he’s great," said a group of ladies who camp out with their families.

They said they love this event because there is so much for their kids to do. "This is awesome; they have the obstacle course, the coaster and we did yoga this morning."

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The lifts were spinning with mountain bikers as they told me it was hero dirt out there because of recent rainstorms. A little bit of water goes a long way in making the trails funner to ride.

The activities will continue on Sunday and Monday, with all the amenities being open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bogus Basin will also have music on the patio on the final two days.

"We come up and hike, we take the coaster with the kids and we come up for the music," attendee Chris Zoephel said. "It is really nice, they have a lot of things going on and they also have the ropes course which is pretty cool."

It was a pretty good summer for Bogus Basin except for a few weeks where the wildfire smoke was pretty brutal.

People can continue to go up to Bogus after Monday to hike, bike and enjoy the outdoors. There just won't be any amenities open.