MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The United States Air Force showcased their power, precision, and capabilities during a free air show in Mountain Home, where the public got a chance to see multiple flying demonstrations.

Mihaly and Tyler drove up from Reno, Nevada, with their parents to check out the air show. They got to see multiple jets flown by the Air Force and the Navy. They were also excited to see the Idaho National Guard's A-10, and they were impressed with the pilots.

"Oh, it's wild. We're like amazed on how good they are," said Mihaly. "It's one of the craziest things. We are really loving it; they are just so cool."

The crowd got a chance to learn about the history of aviation with several planes flying above dating back to World War II, the Vietnam War, and Korea. Oliver Thuernagle drove over from Idaho Falls, and he appreciated how the show commemorates 250 years of America.

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"I like that they make it available to the community and the area, and it's a neat celebration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s freedom," said Thuernagle. "Thanks for providing this opportunity. We're grateful for America, and we're grateful for our freedom that we enjoy. Thanks for providing that."

WATCH | See the jets and planes in flight—

Mountain Home Air Force base welcomes the public for Gunfighter Skies

It has been eight years since Mountain Home has welcomed people for Gunfighter Skies, and the event took nearly two years to plan. The biggest challenge on Saturday came with howling winds, which prevented the skydivers from jumping. However, that didn't dampen the mood for the people who came to see the aerial display.

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Gunfighter Skies Air Show also gives the military a chance to interact with the public, teach people about aviation, and showcase what they do on a day-to-day basis, inspiring what could be the next generation of pilots.

"I’ve always wanted to be an Air Force pilot and just taking pictures and doing photography keeps me connected with the planes," said Mihaly. "Mountain Home is probably one of the coolest air shows I’ve been to."

If you missed Gunfighter Skies on Saturday, you have another chance to see the action at the free show this Sunday, May 17. The gates open at 9:00 a.m. Make sure to bring a government-issued ID to get access to the base.