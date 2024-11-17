Mountain bikers enjoy a beautiful Saturday at the Eagle Bike Park

EAGLE, Idaho — Saturday afternoon featured perfect weather to ride at the Eagle Bike Park, and we don't know how many of these days we will have left before the muddy trail season arrives.

The park was packed with riders, including a group of friends in their young teens who really enjoy coming to this park to ride together.

"Yeah, it is really fun," said Juilian, Kincaid, Jamison, Drew and Leo. "There is so much variety and it’s so accessible."

My favorite part of coming to the Eagle Bike Park is to see the progression as riders make some of the insane lines look pretty easy. The kids crush it and it also gives us adults a place to ride and improve as well.

"Yeah, this place is super rad," said Alex Almonte. "Growing up as a kid in the Northeast, there wasn’t anything like this, now I’m an adult and we are out here enjoying this."

The Eagle Bike Park features different trails, jump lines, and unique wooden features. However, the beauty of this place is anybody of any age and skill level can come ride here and have fun. Almonte had some friends visiting, so he brought them here on Saturday.

"When people show up from out of state like my buddy Don, he’s amazed at how good the trails are," said Almonte. "I want to say thank you to everyone who is involved with this place because you do a fantastic job here and it should be recognized."

Even if the trails get muddy with future storms, the trail builders at the Eagle Bike Park installed a new all-weather trail earlier this year. The Concrete Jungle is a super unique trail made out of recycled cement so it can be rode in almost any weather condition.

"It took them a good amount of time to build that but we are really thankful to have an all-weather trail like that," said Almonte.

For more information on the building of the Concrete Jungle from our own Eagle Neighborhood Reporter Alexander Huddleston— click here.