These bikers can stand the rain!

If you like to go mountain biking, well the city of Eagle has got the spot for you! I am your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at the grand opening of Concrete Jungle a brand new all-weather riding trail. Now I didn’t get on for obvious reasons, however, I did give a go-pro to some of its first official riders.

For many mountain bikers in the Treasure Valley, there is a good part of the year you typically can't really take to the trails with your bikes.

Rob Hollerman of the City of Eagle explained, "We typically have a lot of clay in our soil which when it gets wet, it turns to mud."

Which Hollerman tells me makes it very hard to ride any trails, and that is exactly what he and his team had in mind when they started this project around four years ago.

"We designed this trail so that it's usable by pretty much all skill levels and pretty much all weather conditions. So that extends our riding season," said Hollerman.

"We actually rode it when there was snow on it, so it was pretty fun," said one rider.

Hollerman says in order to construct the path to where it is all-weather, they used broken pieces of recycled concrete from old projects around Eagle.

Hollerman went on to say, "Recycled concrete simulates a lot of conditions you might find in other places like Moab, Utah, or Fruita Colorado."

Which is exactly what Lucky Chadwick, a regular at the Eagle Bike Park, and many others have been looking for.

Chadwick smiled and said, "That tech. That's the fun stuff. That's where you really have to sit down and think about it sometimes. Pick your lines and diagnose how you're going to make it from top to the bottom without really crashing."

"We got a lot of riders out here and it's nice to have somewhere to go. It's nice and free," said another rider.

"Any addition to this park which is already a beautiful bike park as it is. The more opportunities we have and the more variety we have in this bike park will definitely add to people wanting to come out and try it. Trying this new sport and really just seeing what it’s all about," explained an excited Chadwick.

Hollerman says that with the addition of this trail, he hopes to not just grow the community, but provide an experience you can't find anywhere else in the Treasure Valley. Reporting from Concrete Jungle, I am Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.