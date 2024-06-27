Miracle Hot Springs provides a place to soak in Idaho's geothermal waters

Miracle Hot Springs features four outdoor pools, 21 private rooms and it even has an alligator. This oasis in the desert provides a place for people to relax, rejuvenate and recover after an adventure in the Magic Valley.

Last week we took you kayaking to Blue Heart Springs and after that paddle and a dip in the 58 degree water the hot springs felt amazing. We caught up with Paul and Linda at the springs as they stumbled upon this gem as they travel through Idaho on vacation.

"It’s nice, it’s not so hot that it makes you sick," said Linda. "This is nice, this is perfect," added Paul.

Miracle Hot Springs has added a cold plunge in two of their private rooms with the water being between 40 and 50 degrees. They also have ways of cooling down the temperature hot summer days.

"It’s still 100 percent spring water that we run through pipes in the creek to get it to the desired temperatures," said Greta Olsen, one of the owners. "Miracle Hot Springs is a great year-round destination."

Greta Olsen and her family have owned Miracle Hot Springs since 1959 and there used to be an alligator farm in the area. That is no longer around, but Greta says she can remember having an alligator at the hot springs in a fenced off area for as long as she can remember.

We still have our last remaining alligator and her name is Lola," said Olsen. "She’s our unofficial or maybe official Miracle Hot Springs mascot."

Miracle Hot Springs also offers massages, they have a variety of different camping options and they are located in between Hagerman and Buhl. It's a perfect spot for a home base for adventurers.

"We are close to the Snake River and lots of different destinations in the 1,000 springs area," said Olsen.

They also own Banbury Hot Springs across Highway 30, but that has been closed since 2022 for renovations. The big challenge comes with a sewer line that needs repaired, however with the hot springs being so close to the Snake River the owners have to work with the Environmental Protection Agency to make repairs in accordance with the regulations.

They are hoping to open the big pool in a limited capacity later this summer, but in the meantime people can enjoy the soothing water at Miracle Hot Springs.