Marsing marksman showcases her skill at the state championship

The Idaho State High School Clay Target League held the state championship, with 30 schools from all over the state coming out to the Boise Gun Club on Saturday to find out who is the top sharpshooter.

This is the culmination of the spring shooting league and the largest youth shooting event in Idaho that features around 300 kids ranging from 6th grade to 12th grade.

WATCH |See these high schoolers shoot clay targets—

The marksman from Marsing showcases her skill at the state championship

Idaho News 6 caught up with the team from Marsing as Bobbie Freelove hit all 49 shots, missing her final shot. It was an impressive display of shooting that Freelove says all comes down to practice and routine.

"You got to play the game, you have to figure out what the wind is doing," said Freelove. "Every time I’m mounting the gun, same place, I’m holding it the same place, so I know I can see the bird in time."

The Idaho State High School Clay Target League also places a priority on safety, as they require every shooter to receive a firearms safety certification. The league also requires coaches to take a course in order to teach a maximum of ten athletes.

"That way each coach is aware of the rules, and safety is number one," said Melissa Craig of the Idaho State High School Clay Target League. "We want everyone out here to start the day, be safe, and have a good time."

The majority of spring events are held virtually, so it's really fun for the shooters from around the state to all come together in one place. Freelove enjoys her time with her teammates from Marsing, but she also enjoys meeting new people.

“Being able to see how many other kids do this around you and seeing a lot of other girls is really cool," said Freelove. "When I go shooting, it's usually just me shooting that's a girl."

The Freelove family will head to Grand Island, Nebraska, next Friday for a week of shooting competitions at the 4H nationals.