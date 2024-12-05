Magic Mountain Ski Resort is one good snowstorm away from opening for the season

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho — About an hour south of the Twin Falls is one of the region's most beloved family-focused ski, tubing, and snowboarding destinations — Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

"I have always said this; that if you can learn to ski at Magic you can learn to ski almost anywhere,” said Suzette Miller, Co-Owner of Magic Mountain Resort.

Over the past 80 years, Magic Mountain has offered Idahoans the opportunity to learn the basics of alpine sports.

And for the last 17 years, the Miller family has been the stewards of that knowledge on the slopes.

"We just try to keep it fun for all families and cheap enough that people can come up with their whole family and learn how to ski and snowboard and do it the old-fashioned way,” said Suzette Miller.

From beginner runs to advanced, Magic Mountain offers endless opportunities to learn the basics or polish your skills on skis and boards.

But one of the resort's biggest draws is tubing — especially when the sun goes down.

"Tubing is really taking off. We've got lights up here that we do nighttime tubing, and we've got all different colored lights, so it's really fun. We do that at night and on the weekends. It's really busy, it's a popular deal,” said Gary Miller, Co-Owner of Magic Mountain Resort.

How fast are people going when they get on this?

"It depends on the snow conditions. They'll go halfway there but when the conditions are right, we have to put mats out to slow them down, so they don't go across the road,” said Gary Miller.

Magic hoped to open for the season the weekend of Dec. 7, but since they rely on mother nature, a lack of snow is forcing a delay.

"It got really warm up here and we lost 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Suzette Miller. “If we get a really good storm with 5 to 6, maybe even 7 inches of snow we can open."

The Millers hope to have Magic Mountain open before the holiday break.

"We didn't want to take the chance to not be open for the holidays,” said Gary Miller. “That's a key deal for us, being open on the holidays."

But once Magic does open; in addition to its lodge, double chair lift, over 18 runs, and miles of cross-country trails, the resort will unveil its newest addition to its ever-growing bunny hill.

A third magic carpet, only strengthening the resort's dedication to education.

"This will all be a beginner area, it's going to help us so much because we were so congested before, now we can spread them out a lot more and it will be a lot better for our instructors, as well as the skiers themselves,” added Gary Miller.

For more information on all of the opportunities that Magic Mountain has to offer, including rentals and ticket prices, Click Here.