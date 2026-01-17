Local teen cyclist is headed to the Cyclo-Cross World Championships

BOISE, Idaho — Local cyclist, Tessa Beebe, will race in the Cycle-Cross World Championships happening later this month in the Netherlands. Beebe has been a part of the BYRDS Cycling Team in the Treasure Valley for a decade, and she will be one of five junior women to represent Team USA at worlds.

The BYRDS Cycling League has been helping the youth ride, race and compete for nearly three decades now. Douglas Tobin's team has won 25 national championships. BYRDS cyclists Will Barta and Matteo Jorgenson have both competed in the Tour De France.

WATCH: See Cyclo-cross in action at the Eagle Bike Park

BYRDS Cycling rider will compete in the Cyclo-Cross World Championships

"It has been my dream since I was really little," said Beebe, who will compete in the 17 and 18-year-divisions. "It has been really cool to actually experience it, but also show what Douglas can do and how his training and his team can get you there."

Cyclo-Cross is a cycling race with a unique blend of road biking, mountain biking and steeplechase. Riders have to navigate several different obstacles, including jumps, sand and they even have to get on and off their bikes to climb some stairs.

RELATED|Cyclocross offers cyclists fitness and a one-of-a-kind experience

"I think cyclo-cross is really fun because there is a lot of everything," said Beebe. "It's so different because there is so much to learn and there can be crazy conditions like sand, mud or snow."

Douglas Tobin started the BYRDS Cycling League 27-years ago, and you have probably seen them on the road and in the Boise Foothills. This program has hundreds of participants every year, and besides the accolades, many kids have learned how to safely ride a bike in a family environment.

RELATED | A new traffic garden in Ann Morrison Park offers a proactive approach to bicycle safety

"It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to work with families and kids in the community," said Tobin. "We offer young kids opportunities to come out a couple of times a week, and they get to ride with older kids who mentor the younger riders."

Tessa's father led a ride on Saturday to the Eagle Bike Park, allowing Tessa to train with her teammates before she gets to represent our country in the championships.

Tessa won the silver medal at the National Championships in December, and she has also been to Europe for eight different races in 2025 to qualify for worlds.

"It is my first worlds, and I don’t know exactly what to expect," said Beebe. "I just really want to finish knowing that I tried my best and that I had a good race."

The Beebe family will leave for Europe on Wednesday.

The BYRDS Cycling Team is headquartered at the shop on Boise's north end.

Endurance Boise is a shop that sells bikes, does repairs, and provides coaching and training plans.

Tobin is excited to see how Tessa will do at the world championship.

"She has set those goals, worked extremely hard and she's been dedicated and focused," said Tobin. "This year has been a lot of travel; she has been to Europe twice racing against the best in the world, and she just enjoys competing at a high level."