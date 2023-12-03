Figure skaters prepare for Jingle Blades at Idaho Ice World

Jingle Blades showcases figure skaters in the Treasure Valley, this annual show will happen atIdaho Ice World this Friday and Saturday.

"Jingle Blades is a show that the Boise Figure Skating Club puts on and it consists of a bunch of skaters ages from two to adults," said skater Ella Rose Wegner. "We all come together to show what the Boise Figure Skating Club has to offer."

Figure skaters have been practicing multiple times a week since August to prepare for Jingle Blades. Not only do they have to get the choreography down, but skating in general is a tough sport to master.

"There’s a lot of work going into it," laughed Wegner. "To be a competitive figure skater you skate like five or six days a week, two hours a day and there is the off ice stuff with workouts."

Jingle Blades used to be at Idaho Central Arena, but now it will be held at Ice World after the city invested in lights. It gives the figure skating a community a chance to showcase their talent during the holiday at the same place where they practice.

"It’s a lot of really fun music, really fun lights and there will be a bunch of good skating," said skater Rhona Wylie. "We have all learned to grow and skate together which is pretty cool because we mostly skate by ourselves, but this show gives us an opportunity to come together as a team."

Rhona Wylie participated in Jingle Blades as an eight-year-old. She's now a veteran who gets a chance to pass on her expertise to the young children.

"It’s really fun because I help coach them too," said Wylie. "So it is really cool to see the younger generation coming through."

There will be three shows this year starting on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday will feature shows at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

These shows sell out every year and that is why they added a third show at Ice World this year.

"We do have two Olympians that are coming to perform with us," said Wegner. "We also have a national champion, Louis Malian, who is also a Boise Figure Skating Club member and it will be fun to watch him skate too."