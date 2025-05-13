"It looks great': Boise 3D archery range reopens after Valley Fire damage

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho archers can once again try their hand at hunting foam wildlife targets at the Boise River Wildlife Management Area's 3D archery range near Lucky Peak. The unique range has reopened after being damaged in the Valley Fire.

The Valley Fire scorched nearly 10,000 acres of the Boise Foothills in October of 2024, destroying sagebrush and bitterbrush habitat for deer and elk. The 3D archery range wasn't spared from the burn.

"So strangely enough, some of the targets survived but the other half just like completely melted," said Ann Moser, a wildlife biologist who manages the Boise River Wildlife Management Area.

Moser says the fire will have a lasting impact on the area's ecosystem.

"It may be 20-30 years before we see the brush look the way it did in density and in height that it did before the fire," Moser said.

But that didn't stop them from rebuilding the unique archery range with the help of volunteers who brought the 20 different 3D targets — from bears to big horn sheep — back to life.

"Me and my staff have been doing some planting around the archery range," Moser said.

They've replanted thousands of seedlings of sagebrush and bitterbrush since the fire.

"No, it looks great. I wouldn't have even known there was a fire," said Terry Poole, who was visiting the 3D range for the first time.

Poole is new to the Treasure Valley and bow hunting, he appreciates the unique training opportunity the range offers.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people like me who are just getting into it, so this is a great way to learn and learn all the game animals and also get into bow hunting," Poole said.

He says spotting different animals in the natural environment creates a completely different experience from a classic archery range.

"This is very unique I've never even thought any city would offer such a thing," Poole said.

The range is free to use and is open from sunrise to sunset all summer long.