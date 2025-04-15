Idaho's rivers brace for exciting rafting season thanks to extra snowfall this winter

BOISE, Idaho — Above-average mountain snowpack in Idaho is setting the stage for an exciting whitewater season across the state's rivers. Snowpack levels are surpassing average figures, ranging from 96% in the Clearwater Basin to 129% in the Payette Basin — the Salmon and Owyhee basins aren't far behind, boasting 112%.

Matt LeCheminant, owner of Wild River Adventures in Riggins, expressed optimism about the upcoming season. "It always depends on the rate of melt, but it should be a great time out there on the Salmon River," he said.

LeCheminant runs trips on the Salmon River, including day stretches and 4-day adventures from Whitebird to Hells Canyon. "June is looking like it’s going to be big water," LeCheminant said.

Outfitters typically start operations in late April or early May on rivers like the Owyhee, Bruneau, Lochsa, and Payette. With temperatures rising, mid-summer provides ideal conditions for travelers seeking adventures on the Middle Fork Salmon, Selway, and Hells Canyon.

However, bookings for 2025 are trailing previous years, presenting a unique opportunity for spontaneous adventurers. Dustin Aherin, owner of Idaho River Adventures, believes economic uncertainties are slowing decision-making. "I think with high levels of uncertainty with tariffs and the economy, people are a little slower to book trips right now," he said.

Megan Malone of Killgore Adventures in Riggins mentioned that reservations are open for jet boat trips and overnight stays at Kirby Creek Lodge in Hells Canyon.

For those interested in exploring Idaho's thrilling waters, visit raftidaho.org.