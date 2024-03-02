Idaho Sportsman Show vendors offer bucket list adventures

The Idaho Sportsman Show showcases the gear, tools and equipment people need to enjoy the outdoors as vendors come from all over the region to showcase their companies.

The show also features conservation seminars, demonstrations and competitions. There really is something for every hunter or angler and it runs through Sunday at Expo Idaho.

We decided to showcase some of the businesses that will take you on an adventure of a lifetime and we start with Killgore Adventures based out of Riggins. They offer a variety of activities and most of them revolve around the Salmon River and the Snake River.

"Our main deal is the Hells Canyon Jet Boat Tour," said Kurt Killgore. "It's six hours and we take you through the deepest, most rugged part of the Snake River."

Hells Canyon is the deepest river gorge in North America and you need to win a permit in the lottery to float it on your own. However, Killgore Adventures will take you through this canyon in their jet boat.

"It’s a big adventure, it’s exhilarating and we got 2,000 horsepower in some of these boats going up the rapids," said Killgore. "It is just kind of crazy and the whole day is complete. We see big horn sheep, black bears, mountain goats and all sorts of wildlife."

The best part about this adventure is that the whole family can ride on the jet boat, from grandparents to kids. Killgore Adventures has had a booth at the Idaho Sportsman Show for 21 years where they offer their best deal of the year.

"If you buy one ticket you get the second one half off and we only do it one time a year, right here at the Boise show," said Killgore.

The Idaho Sportsman Show draws in businesses from around the region like Dockside Charters out of Depoe Bay, Oregon, Doc Warner's Alaskan Adventure, Garibaldi Charters Deep Sea Fishing and H&H Alaskan Outfitters.

H&H Alaskan Outfitters is based out of Nome far from anywhere. This business will take you out hunting for moose, bears and caribou.

"It is an epic trip," said Justin Horton. "We use eight wheel argos and we roll around the tundra looking for all those species you want to hunt for."

Justin grew up in Middleton, he tells us it's rewarding to guide people on their dream hunt after he moved to Alaska spurred by his love for the outdoors in 1994.

"One day I just loaded up my truck and headed up to Alaska," said Horton. "I had a thousand dollars in my pocket and was ready to conquer the world, I was 20 years old at the time."

There's no doubt if you love hunting, fishing and the outdoors there will be something for you at the Idaho Sportsman Show. I picked up a couple of items at the Kryptek tent where they have discounts on their camo clothing.

The Idaho Sportsman Show will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and children 12 and under get in free.