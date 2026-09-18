BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization with a mission to find anybody who needs help if they get the call.

This nonprofit held a free course to share with the public what they do while showcasing advice on how to be safe and prepared when heading out to the Idaho backroads.

WATCH|Check out the video to learn more about what gear they have in their bags

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue shares tips to be prepared for the outdoors

"The trip plan is probably one of the most important things that you can do to help protect yourself in the backcountry," said Andy Giesman of IMSARU. "It is going to allow us to have the most information going into a search as possible."

Giesman and Terry Kelly showed us some of the gear they use when heading out on a search and rescue call. They follow the 10 essentials, including navigation, illumination, hydration, nutrition, insulation, first aid, shelter and sun protection.

"You can build out your kit with the items you want to fulfill these roles," said Giesman, who shared tips when it came to each one. "When it comes to insulation, you are going to want to dress in layers, and the most important thing about your clothing is that cotton kills."

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue also shared information about some of the rescues they have done over the years, like finding hunters in the Owyhees, a recovery on the Payette River, and how they found a skier who went out of bounds at Bogus Basin.

IMSARU used a drone to find footprints using thermal imaging to locate the skier, and they used a speaker attached to the drone to let the skier know to stay put and that they were on their way. Technology has helped with drones, digital mapping and a variety of apps.

"Technology is pushing forward rapidly, and it is offering us a significant suite of tools that provide us capabilities that were unthinkable ten years ago," said Giesman. "The temperature differential at the top layer compared to where the subject was post-holing, so that allowed us to identify the subject without putting human resources in the area."

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue also uses tried and true methods that continue to work, but it's the people who really make this organization special. Volunteers are ready at any hour of the day to go into challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to help.

"All of us do this because we love what we do and we want to see our great friends here in Boise enjoy the outdoors safely and come home safely," said Giesman. "We are all here because we want to be here."

IMSARU holds these free courses periodically, but only three people showed up to the one at their headquarters on Thursday. I consider myself to have a fair deal of experience and still came away with some new tips and tricks.

Neighbors can pay attention to their website to learn when the next one happens and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue will also put on classes for groups in an effort to help educate the public.