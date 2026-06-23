Idaho Falls angler catches record 43.25-inch lake trout at Payette Lake

MCCALL, Idaho — An Idaho Falls angler has set a new Idaho catch-and-release record after landing a 43.25-inch lake trout at Payette Lake in McCall.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Dylan Smith caught the fish on May 2. The lake trout measured 43.25 inches, breaking the previous state catch-and-release record of 42 inches.

It's not the first time Smith has held the record. He caught a record lake trout from Payette Lake in 2018 before another angler later surpassed his mark with a 42-inch fish.

Payette Lake has become one of Idaho's best-known destinations for trophy lake trout. Fish and Game says efforts to reduce the number of smaller lake trout have helped more fish grow to larger sizes while also improving kokanee populations.

To qualify for an Idaho catch-and-release record, anglers must photograph the fish next to a measuring device and release it alive. Applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch.

For more information, head to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's website.