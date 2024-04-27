Idaho City Wildcats baseball team has already set a record for wins in a season

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Three years ago, the Idaho City baseball team played their first game as this mountain community started a baseball and girls softball program in Boise County.

Now, four of their players are seniors and the team has gone 11-5 and sits in second place in the conference standings, they still have three games remaining in the regular season.

"It has been amazing, honestly it has been a journey for sure," said Dax Olvera, one of the seniors. "Watching the improvement of everyone is crazy, I love it."

This program began after Dick's Sporting Goods donated $11,000 and the school district came up with $15,000 with the help of the community.

"There are a lot of people that believe in us up here and a lot of people have helped us put everything together," said Kell Jewell, another senior. "It definitely brings us together, it’s something good for the community a lot of people show up to the baseball games."

Idaho City didn't have any home games in their first season because they didn't have a field. Last year they had a makeshift field and this year they carved out a field on the corner of the football field. However, they had to spend their Saturdays working to get it ready.

"It’s nice to finally have a place where everybody can come and support all of our achievements that we have accomplished so far," said Damien Morrison, another senior. "It has definitely come from the ground up and we have definitely come a long way going from a couple wins to now being in second in conference."

It has also helped the boys grow up together as they get to spend time playing America's National Pastime where this opportunity wasn't available before.

"It’s nice playing a sport you love with your friends and just doing something you love," said Hayden Higgens, another senior. "It means a lot."

Idaho City finishes off the regular season at Lighthouse Christian and then they have home games against Gem State and Glenns Ferry. We went up there for a game, but it got canceled because Rimrock ended their season.