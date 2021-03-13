Idaho City begins new high school baseball and softball programs

BOISE, Idaho — Kids in Idaho City grow up playing baseball, but they have never had a high school program until this year.

On Saturday, Idaho City took the field for the first time against Marsing at Memorial Stadium in Boise.

“It feels great to get on the field especially during these trying times," said Idaho City's 3rd baseman Noah Erb.

Both the girl's softball team and the boy's baseball team are brand new and Dick's Sporting Goods contributed $11,000 to the program.

The school district raised $15,000 and now the kids have more opportunities in the spring.

“It feels really good," said Trayton Nelson Idaho City's 1st baseman. "It feels nice to know that there are that many people that care about us and care about us having sports.

It may take some time to knock off some of the rust most of the players haven't played baseball for a few years.

Plus challenges come with playing baseball during the spring in Idaho City where the town still has snow on the ground, the teams have been practicing inside a gym.

But these kids showcased the joy that happens when kids play America's pastime.

“It’s so much fun just to come out play baseball and I’m so thankful that we have this opportunity," said Erb.