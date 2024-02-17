Idaho Backcountry Veterans invites people to their fundraising banquet in March

PARMA, Idho — We went on a pheasant hunt with Idaho Backcountry Vets at the 2C Pheasant Hunt near Parma and the birds were falling out of the sky.

Idaho Backcountry Veterans is a non-profit that aims to get veterans into the Idaho outdoors not only to connect with nature but also with their fellow veterans.

"The outdoors is where I feel at home," said Kevin McFarland, one of the creators of IBV. "For me, it was a socially acceptable way to get my thoughts right."

Idaho Backcountry Vets has grown since being created seven years ago. On March 9 they will host their biggest fundraiser of the year, the sportsman's banquet at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian.

"It’s what keeps us going and keeps us serving vets," said McFarland. "It is really important and the whole community is encouraged to join."

Businesses support IBV by donating guns, gear and trips for the raffle at the banquet, people can also donate money and perhaps the most important partnership is providing land for vets to hunt and fish on.

That's where businesses like 2C Pheasant Hunts come in as Idaho Backcountry Vets organizes six hunts out on the farm.

"It’s real and I can’t the same feelings or goosebumps from anything else," said Air Force veteran Jack Sand. "Since I was lucky enough to experience them once, I’m seeking them all the time now.”

Jack served in the Air Force for six years on active duty and another six years with the Idaho Air National Guard. Jack deployed twice.

"The whole time I was an air transportation T2T loading and unloading planes," said Sand. "I miss it it was fun."

Idaho Backcountry Vets has made a big difference for Jack and countless other veterans over the years and it all starts with the banquet.

"Without the community, we wouldn’t be where we are at," said McFarland. "We have seen a lot of new veterans in this year which is fantastic."