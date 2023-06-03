Idaho Backcountry Vets takes veterans fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond

Idaho Backcountry Vets makes it their mission to take veterans hunting and fishing to build bonds and camaraderie in the outdoors.

On Saturday, this non-profit invited veterans out to Schwartz Sturgeon Pond near Parma for an exciting day of fishing.

"Pretty good this is first time I’ve done it and I enjoy it," said Navy Veteran Ross Jenkins. "They fight quite a bit."

Sturgeon are a prehistoric fish that are stocked at Schwartz Pond. Idaho Backcountry Vets provides all the gear and lunch at no cost to the veterans who only have to pay for gas to get out to Parma.

"I love it just to see that big smile on a veterans face who has never caught a sturgeon," said Carloz Valadez of Idaho Backcountry Vets. "They probably would never be able to do this on their own, it makes you feel awesome inside."

Valadez serves in the Idaho Air National Guard with the 124th Fighter Wing and in his free time he serves as the fishing coordinator with Idaho Backcountry Vets.

"It has really helped with my issues like PTSD and stresses of life," said Valadez. "I find it is relaxing and exciting to get out here and have fun with all these veterans."

That's the name of the game creating one of a kind experiences in the outdoors, this non-profit runs on sponsors and donations to create opportunities that make a difference.

Ross Jenkins recently moved to Boise where he doesn't know anybody, but that is no longer the case for this Vietnam veteran.

"It means that I can get out of the house and talk to people, where before I wasn’t doing that," said Ross.

Idaho Backcountry Vets has its biggest fishing event of the year coming up in June and veterans are welcome to participate in the Kokanee Tournament at Anderson Ranch.

The event begins on July 15, and it is made possible by the generosity of Kokanee Tackle and Fall Creek Resort and Marina.