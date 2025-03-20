Forest service employees reinstated with back pay after unlawful terminations

STANLEY, Idaho — After a wave of layoffs affecting probationary employees from the U.S. Forest Service last month, those terminated have now been reinstated across most locations, including the Sawtooth National Forest.

A recently reinstated employee with the Forest Service told Idaho News 6 that employees were reinstated last week with back pay. However, employees were placed on administrative leave and are still not permitted to return to work at this time.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that a Northern California court ruled USDA's February termination of probationary employees was unlawful. Appeals to the decision are pending, but the USDA is taking steps to return the impacted employees to duty.