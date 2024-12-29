Families enjoy a day of sledding at Steamboat Gulch near Idaho City

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Families were out in full force to enjoy a day of tubing and sledding at Steamboat Gulch as this recreational area will be open all week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While we were there, we met Alex and his cousin Lincoln as they were having a blast. I was impressed with their skills as I saw Alex successfully navigate a turn, which I discovered was extremely difficult.

"You can get really fun air time and there are bumps," said Alex.

Steamboat Gulch sits on Idaho Department of Lands' endowment land. They want people to be able to utilize this area for recreation, but they require somebody to manage it.

Sledding and tubing was in jeopardy this year until Tim Hurlbut who owns the Sarsaparilla Ice Cream Parlor and Gift Shop and the Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort asked his employees if anyone wanted to take the reigns.

Carter Elliot stepped up to organize this effort and the families who recreate at Steamboat Gulch appreciate the opportunity to bring their kids out.

"I think it’s great. I remember coming here as a kid and it wasn’t this organized," said Sammi Chinea, who brought her boy on his birthday. "This is way more organized and we have a lot more options."

Those options include ordering hot chocolate and food from the Sarsaparilla and having it delivered to the hill. People can buy firewood, rent sleds, and the organizers set up two long tables giving the parents a place to hang out.

If you are looking to get the kids out of the house, they will certainly spend a lot of energy hiking up and down the hill. I will warn you that the top of the main chute is pretty treacherous, but there are multiple options and plenty of room to space out.

Tickets cost $20 for Boise County residents and $30 for everyone else, but that also comes per car so you can bring as many people as you want. You need to stop at the Sarsaparilla to get your tickets and sign a waiver.