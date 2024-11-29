Steamboat Gulch will be open for tubing and sledding this winter in Idaho City

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Last winter, this popular recreation area sat empty,but that's changing thanks to the ambition of a young man and the support from a pair of local businesses. Carter Elliot works six different jobs and also studies business administration at Boise State University, but now he's leading another initiative to get Steamboat open once they receive enough snow.

"I just knew that the sledding hill has had such a big impact and people have used it for so many decades," said Elliot. "We had the opportunity to take over the lease and get it going again and that was something I wanted to see happen."

Steamboat Gulch sits on endowment land owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. They want to see people use this recreation area, but they require someone to step in and manage it because it's been trashed in the past.

Tim Hurlbut owns the Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort and the Sarsparilla Ice Cream Parlor and Gift Shop in Idaho City. Tim sent out a mass email to his employees and asked if anyone was interested in managing Steamboat Gulch. Carter Elliot stepped up and his ambition is easily recognized in this small town.

"He has been working so hard to get the lease set and to make everything environmentally friendly," said Rebecca Barrow, the manager of the Smokejumper. "I’m just super excited for him, he’s a really hard worker and it's amazing for a young man to be able to do everything that he’s doing. We are really proud of him."

The sledding hill will work like this: People need to stop at Sarsparilla to sign waivers and get their tickets. It costs $20 for Boise County residents and $30 for everyone else. However, people pay per carload so you can bring as many people as you can fit.

They will offer sled rentals, people can purchase firewood, and there will also be two 20-foot tables where the adults can sit and warm by the fire. There will also be a mountain-style Uber Eats where people can order food and drink and it will be delivered every 90 minutes from Sarsparilla.

"We are going to be offering chili, hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolates, and coffees," said Elliot. "All of the things that you would want to enjoy out here with your family and to stay warm."

If you want to make a weekend of it, visitors can also gain free entry by staying at one of the tiny cabins at the Smokejumper. These are right next to the Sarsparilla. They opened in the summer of 2022 and offer lodgers a hot tub and a public viewing area for movie nights. Each cabin features a bed, restroom, television, and a small kitchen.

"Tim had these tiny cabins brought down from Canada and everybody can stay here, it's just like a hotel," said Barrow. "We have ADA-accessible units, king-size beds, and full-size beds."

Steamboat Gulch will open when there is enough snow to safely operate. The plan is to be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the two weeks the children are out of school for Christmas.