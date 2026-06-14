Expert wave on Phase Two of the Boise Whitewater Park continues to improve

BOISE, Idaho — Kayakers and surfers hang ten in the heart of Boise on a massive wave at the Boise Whitewater Park, but it hasn't always been that way.

The expert wave was built in 2019, and for several years, the wave was too dangerous to open. As modifications were made, Boise Parks and Recreation was able to open the wave for monitored sessions. Last year, they were able to open it without the wave technicians being present.

WATCH | See kayakers and surfers riding the expert wave—

The expert wave on phase two of the Boise Whitewater Park continues to get better

"Oh, it's amazing. The fact that they are able to keep it open all the time for us to surf is so incredible," said Matti Kutterer, who has been surfing at phase one of the whitewater park for 12 years.

"This is the best its ever been. I’m just so thankful for the City of Boise for creating this for us," Kutterer said.

This year, crews have been working on improving the wave, and for the first time, you will consistently see kayakers surfing on the expert wave. They've really dialed it in, with the Boise River flowing at around 2,000 cfs since the end of May.

"Phase Two right now at this flow is awesome," said kayaker Brian Kish. "It's pretty spectacular that this is in town, like ten minutes from my house. The flows are really good. It's easy to get in the wave right now and you can paddle up into it, drop off the block really well."

Brian Kish moved to Boise four years because of the whitewater in this region. He started surfing at phase one, he enjoys kayaking on the Payette River system and he told Idaho News 6 that having the massive wave at phase two is just the cherry on top.

"It’s a special place; people from all around the country have been here this past week for the North Fork Championship," said Kish. "It's a great asset in a public park."

Phase Two of the Boise Whitewater Park replaced a dangerous low head dam, but the feature still does its job for irrigation, channeling the required allotment into the Farmer's Union Canal. The feature can also serve as flood mitigation, but on the recreation side, it provides a special place in the heart of the city.

"It makes me think about surfing even more than any wave I have ever surfed. I'm just focused on the water and going as fast as I can," said Kutterer. "I’m outside in the water just enjoying being outside in nature."

The Boise River is still flowing too fast to safely float the river in inner tubes. Boise Fire removed most of the hazards in the river, but recent storms have put more obstacles in the river, making for dangerous conditions. Stay up to date at Float the Boise.