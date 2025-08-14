Discover Gold Bug Hot Springs, a unique Idaho spot that takes some effort to reach

SALMON, Idaho — Gold Bug Hot Springs, nestled between Salmon and Challis, is situated on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. This hot spring is among the most popular in Idaho, and for good reason.

Reaching Gold Bug Hot Springs requires some effort: it’s a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Boise followed by a hike that gains nearly 900 feet in elevation.

"It’s amazing! It's our first time out here and we are so surprised," said Manuel, who is from Croatia and is working this summer in Sun Valley on a J-1 visa with his girlfriend, Anastasia. "The hike is worth it," Anastasia replied.

Check out the video to see a secret cave —

Gold Bug is one of the most unique hot springs in Idaho, but it takes some work to get there

Protecting natural gems like Gold Bug Hot Springs is crucial, so be sure to practice leave-no-trace principles and leave glass containers at home.

The trailhead starts on private property, so it's important to respect the landowners who allow public access. That means no camping or sleeping in cars at the trailhead, adhering to parking signs, avoiding blocking driveways, and keeping dogs on a leash for the first quarter mile until after the gate.

Disclaimer: While dogs are allowed at Gold Bug, it's advisable to leave them at home if possible. I had no choice as I was traveling back to Boise from Montana, and it was too hot to leave my dog in the car. If you do bring your dog, exercise caution around the hot water.

The pools at Gold Bug are hottest at the top, featuring several different pools with waterfalls, allowing visitors to spread out and enjoy the soothing springs.

"It’s the best hot springs there is to hike to," said Zac Bohenkamp, who was visiting Gold Bug for the third time. "You can look up at the falls and you can look down at the falls, and it is just a great place to hang out."

The hike is nearly four miles roundtrip and it gains nearly 900 feet of elevation, not an ideal hike during the middle of the day in August. However, there were still plenty of people enjoying the hot springs.

"Well, it is too hot, but when you get out, it’s really good," Anastasia said. "You get the wind on your skin; you feel it when you get out, and it is amazing," Manuel added.

Gold Bug Hot Springs is worth the trip, and it can also be enjoyed as a backpacking destination, but campers must stay at least 500 feet away from the water. It's essential o treat gems like this with respect so that it can continue to be loved by locals and visitors.