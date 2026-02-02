BRUNEAU, Idaho — Bruneau Dunes State Park is famous for its towering sand dunes and its world-class observatory under some of the darkest skies in the region. Now, visitors can pack their discs and head to the park to explore a brand-new nine-hole disc golf course with an exceptional view.

“It adds more outdoor opportunities for recreation,” said Park Ranger Nicole Trammel. “This area of the park is one visitors don’t usually explore, so the course gives people a chance to see parts of Bruneau they might not otherwise visit.”

WATCH | Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey and Ranger Nicole Trammel explore the new course

Disc golf with a stunning view: Bruneau Dunes State Park opens new course among the dunes

Nineteen baskets were donated by Eagle Island State Park after they updated their own popular disc golf course — they also helped the Bruneau team design their new course. The layout mixes shorter tucked-away baskets plus some challenging long-distance throws to make the course engaging for beginner to expert players.

Nicole hopes disc golf will become a go-to activity for visitors — especially in the summer to pair with the variety of other things to do at the park.

“Come out here, stay for camping, go swimming when it gets hot, play disc golf once it cools down in the evenings, and then finish the night at the observatory,” she said.

I got the chance to play Nicole in a friendly game — while exploring the new course.

A few discs stuck in trees, lots of bogeys, a few pars and one birdie!

After the sand settled on all nine holes, the match up ended with Nicole at +13 and me at +6 — bragging rights for now, but she’s plotting her comeback.

If all goes as planned, the park plans add another nine-hole course in a different portion of the park or extend this new course to a full 18-hole layout by the end of the year.