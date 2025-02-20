Crafting ice sculptures for the McCall Winter Carnival is a labor of love

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Winter Carnival features something for everyone, but one of the most popular aspects are the snow and ice sculptures that local artists and businesses spend countless hours creating.

This year there will be 23 sculptures located all over town and the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a map to make sure you don't miss any when you visit.

The sculptures are taking shape ahead of all the festivities this weekend and we caught up with a couple of local businesses who were finishing up their pieces of art.

Stacy Cakes always does a unique sculpture. I will always remember Humpty Dumpty from two years ago and this year this husband and wife duo are building a gnome on a cupcake.

"It's the lost relative of the muffin man," said Gary Kucy. "Stacy makes me do it, but I just do it for fun. I love watching all the kids come check it out and be in awe, it's fun."

Inside Stacy Cakes, Stacy and her crew are also working hard in preparation for the winter carnival as this local business will have treats ready to purchase for people who visit this weekend.

"I love it, the McCall Winter Carnival," said Stacy Kucy. "It brings traffic time of year and we need as much business as we can get."

Stacy and Gary work together on the sculpture, but Stacy did concede that Gary does most of the work spending days putting together the cupcake gnome that they will put a lei on to tie in with the theme of Carnival in Paradise.

"Gary does a fantastic job, he never disappoints," said Stacy. "He works hard and from here he will go to his other job and start working."

The sculptures this year include an interactive maze of snow for the children, there is of course Sharlie the Payette Lake Monster and over at Krahn's Home Furnishings they have a Jimmy Buffet-themed sculpture with a parrot, a guitar, and a cheeseburger.

"Cheeseburger in paradise," said one of the sculptors at Krahn's. "47 years ago when we started building sculptures it was always Fantasy in Ice, so it didn’t matter what you built but now we try to work with the theme."

We will have our team of neighborhood reporters up in McCall for the winter carnival so come say hello. If you can't make it we will also be airing the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday on channel 6.2. For our event guide click here.