BOISE, Idaho — The Sierra Club, conservation groups and environmentalists have come out to speak against wolf pups being killed in or near their den, in a story that was broken by The Guardian.

"Paying people to kill baby wolves is a disgrace and we are trying to advocate for the state to stop making these payments to reward the killing of baby wolves," said Lisa Young of the Sierra Club.

Conservation groups speak out against the killing of wolf pups in Idaho

In 2021, the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board entered into an agreement with a non-profit called the Foundation for Wildlife Management to pay for dead wolves. According to the Guardian's reporting, the foundation pays $2,000 for every kill. We reached out to the foundation, but never heard back. Their website calls it a reimbursement, but the Sierra Club calls it a bounty.

"This is not fair chase hunting. This is not typical wildlife management," said Young. "This is an effort to eradicate a species."

We were unable to secure any interviews, but we have talked with Idaho Fish and Game in the past. In February of 2025 they told us the goal is to get the wolf population from more than one thousand down to 500 believing that would create a healthy wolf population while reducing conflicts with wolves and livestock.

Idaho has been trying to reduce the wolf population for more than a decade since the gray wolves came off the endangered species list in 2011. In 2014 Idaho created the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board and in 2021 a new law allowing hunting and trapping of wolves year round, the law set no limits on wolf tags and authorized private contractors to kill wolves to protect ranchers and their livestock.

According to data from the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board, 265 wolves were killed in 2025, but that number was down from 380 before a case where a judge prohibited trapping wolves from March to November to protect grizzly bears through the Endangered Species Act.

According to data from the Idaho Fish and Game, 260 livestock were killed on average each year between 2018 and 2022. The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board spends money to reimburse ranchers, but they also approved $200,000 in funds in 2021 to pay hunters and trappers to kill wolves.

"It’s disgusting and it should really alarm Idahoans that this is what our taxpayer dollars are going towards," said Young. "Killing these baby wolves has a tremendous impact on a pack of wolves."

This past Tuesday, conservation groups and environmentalists delivered a petition to Idaho Fish and Game asking for a ban on killing wolves at active dens and to give gray wolves the same protections as bears, mountain lions and mountain goats.