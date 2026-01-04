Community enjoys Mores Creek Summit despite the record low snowfall

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — This is Idaho Back Roads Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent's eighth winter in Idaho, and it has been the worst snow year he has ever seen to this point. So Dent decided to drive up to Mores Creek Summit to check out the conditions.

After driving up and seeing virtually no snow along the way, Dent was surprised to see a bunch of cars in the parking lot with people snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and a family enjoying a yearly snow day tradition.

"We were here last year at about the same time," said Bob Powell, who was up at the summit. "We had about sixty inches of snow last year, and now they say there are eleven or twelve."

It was just enough snow for the Powell family to sled, build a snowman, cook some food and enjoy each others company. This large group is mainly from Idaho, but they also had family visiting from Arizona and Arkansas. A couple of people experienced their first snow day up at Mores Creek.

"I was kind of a little worried that the snow wasn’t going to be very good," said Nate Powell. "Honestly, it was better than what I was expecting. I thought there would be more dry patches with dirt and rocks and everything."

There were also several snowmobile trailers in the parking lot, and Dent talked with a group that came down from the Pilot Peak direction. They told Dent the snow was alright once they gained a little altitude, and Mores Creek Summit, sitting above 6,000 feet, made the snow softer than expected.

However, this week the Boise County Grooming 8A in Idaho City found a ton of downed trees this week, likely resulting from the huge wind storm from a few weeks back. The Boise County Sheriff's Office advises beginners to avoid this popular snowmobile destination until it receives more snow.

"I want some more snow, I think we need some more snow," said Nate Powell."I'm hoping that will change soon."

A lack of snow has caused problems for Idaho ski resorts, and beloved events like the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, that announced the cancellation of the races this past week.

Moving further into winter, there will be growing concerns for the future of the water supply if things don't start to turn around.