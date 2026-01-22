Boise native Samantha Smith named an Olympian along with 5 other Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Ski and Snowboard has nominated 97 athletes to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Boise native and recent Wood River Valley resident Samantha 'Sammy' Smith is on that list.

Samantha Smith will be one of eight female members on the cross-country team that the USA will send to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in February. It will be Smith's first opportunity to compete in the Winter Olympics, which has been a lifelong dream.

Smith grew up in Boise and spent the winter at Sun Valley skiing for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. She also won player of the year in soccer at Boise High, and before beginning her Nordic season this year, she started as a defender on the soccer pitch for Stanford, which made it all the way to the NCAA championship game before falling to Florida State.

Team USA will be officially announced on Monday. Other Idahoans on that list include Breezy Johnson of Victor, Ryder Sarchett of Sun Valley, John Steel Hagenbuch of Sun Valley, and Chase Josey of Hailey.

Hilary Knight of Sun Valley was previously selected for Team USA Hockey.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Idaho native Samantha Smith is on the cusp of making the Olympics for Nordic skiing