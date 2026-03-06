Bogus Basin's season pass sale ends on Sunday after a week of big snowfall

Bogus Basin received 18 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday, including a massive dump of 15 inches before the non-profit resort opened on Wednesday. Thursday's weather is pure bluebird.

"I’m a student at BSU. I was looking at the forecast and saw all the snow, and I knew I had to skip," said Justin White. "I’ve been skiing since the morning, and it’s really good."

Check out the video to see the conditions at Bogus Basin on Wednesday afternoon

Bogus Basin's season pass sale ends on Sunday as the snow arrives this week

Skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for these conditions all year, as it hasn't been a good winter in terms of natural snowfall. I asked Austin Smith of Bogus Basin how season pass sales are going for next year, and he told us it hasn't made a difference.

"The Bogus Basin season pass is one of the most anticipated times of the season," said Smith. "It’s where guests get the opportunity to invest in their community mountain, save big, and get access to the mountain depending on what type of pass you choose."

The season pass sale ends on Sunday, and not only does this provide an opportunity to lock in the lowest prices possible, but often times in the fall, Bogus Basin sells out of passes.

I already bought my Twilight season pass for next season at $200. It has gone up over the eight years I've had this pass, but I also spent more money to purchase a day pass at Jackson Hole earlier this winter.

Justin Smith gets the True Bogus pass, and as a student, his season pass costs $369. The Winter Season Pass and the True Bogus Pass also come with a free lift ticket to share with a friend next year.

"I’m also a mountain biker, and the season pass I got lets me mountain bike in the summer," said Smith. "So it is such a great deal for me."

