Bogus Basin to start daily operations this Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Friday the 13th will bring a stroke of good luck for Treasure Valley skiers and snowboarders.

Bogus Basin will start daily operations on the mountain starting this Friday, Dec. 13.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

The mountain currently has 8 lifts in operation, with Showcase running on Saturdays and Sundays only.

To make the weekend extra special, Santa will visit the mountain on Sunday, Dec.15. You can find him in the J.R. Simplot Base Area from 9 to 1 p.m.