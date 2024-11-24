Skiers welcome new Coach trail and chairlift for opening day at Bogus Basin

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — It’s officially ski season! Bogus Basin, Idaho’s not-for-profit mountain, welcomed skiers and snowboarders to check out their new Coach trail and chairlift.

Bogus Basin will be open Sunday Nov 24, become closing again Monday. The plan is to open back up for Thanksgiving. You can find their full hours of operation here.

CHECK OUT OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Bogus Basin newest additions aim to help beginners on the slopes

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Why’d you come on opening day?” asked Triepke.

“I was itching to get back up here, haha that’s it. I’ve been like waiting for ski season for a while,” said Tyler.

Tyler came up from Ada County to snowboard through the first Saturday of the season… making him one of the first people to try out the brand-new Coach Chairlift and the Coach Trail which is now three times as long as last season.

“Big improvement on the coach lift from two chairs to four chairs it’s also a longer run which is nice so you can have a little bit more time on the slope,” said Tyler.

Bogus Basin tells Idaho News 6 that the old Bitterroot Lift also has also been replaced with a 4 seat lift – But as scheduled - Coach was the only lift running for opening day.

“Being opening day, anything is great,” said a skier from Ada County.

“First opening day, best day of the year,” said Reed, a skier from Ada County.

Skiers Reed, Hunter and Kyle were more than excited to shred some snow and try out the new lift.

“I’ve been on the coach lift before and it’s way better now, you guys need to come try it,” said Reed.

Besides the new coach trial and lift, I caught up with some snowboarders at the terrain park.

“I came up on opening day because snowboarding is lit!” said Shane from Ada County.

With no other trails open, these friends made several runs at the park and on the Coach trail.

“Sometimes the snow’s good, sometimes it’s not and that’s okay— we got the park here,” said Michael.

As for when the rest of the trials will open, a volunteer patrolman told me it’s up to ‘Mother Nature,’ and a bit more snowmaking, that will help get Bogus running at full capacity.