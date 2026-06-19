Bogus Basin opened on Friday, and this non-profit recreation area will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

That is actually one of the biggest changes this summer at Bogus Basin, as they will not have any amenities open on Monday and Tuesday. This gives the public a chance to come up and enjoy the solitude of the area.

WATCH | Check out how the trails are looking on opening day—

Bogus Basin opens for summer operations with activities for the entire family

"We are trying to be responsible with the community’s asset up here and make sure that we are operating in a sustainable way," said Jaime Zolber of Bogus Basin. "We've been really slow on Mondays and Tuesdays, and so it makes sense to run things a little more efficient and consolidate that business when everybody is up here."

The crew at Bogus Basin has been working hard to revamp the upper section of the trails in the Basin Gravity Park. I had a blast mountain biking on Berm Baby Berm, even if I didn't have the courage to hit some of the new kickers they have built on the smooth dirt track.

"There is several miles of re-engineered and re-purposed trails," said Zolber. "The team has been working since we closed this winter season to get ready for opening day."

The mountain bikers showed up to get their first rides of the season with lift service. Not all of the trails were open in the morning, but as the day went along, more and more of them opened up.

"It has been really awesome," said mountain biker Merek Hawkins. "I have been having a blast so far. I love being up here. It's my favorite place in Boise."

This non-profit recreation still has all the favorites that people of all ages can enjoy. The kids have the fun zone with the bungee trampoline, slide, and climbing wall. It's the third year of the Mineshaft Challenge Course, and there is always the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster.

Bogus Basin also provides many opportunities for adults with scenic chairlift rides, guided hikes, yoga on the mountain, and music on the mountain. It's a family destination, and when the valley heats up, it stays significantly cooler up on the mountain.

"Even today it is supposed to be 90 degrees down in the valley, and it will be ten to fifteen degrees cooler up here," said Zolber. "There is something for every family member here, and we designed it that way."

Bogus Basin will also feature a variety of different events this summer, starting with next weekend's Boise Mountain Biking Festival. Most of the events up on the mountain are free, and you can click here to check them out.