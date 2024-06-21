The Mineshaft Challenge Course provides a thrilling adventure at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin has officially opened their summer operations as they will be open every day of the week for the rest of the summer.

On Friday, the Basin Gravity Bike Park opened for the first time, there were people screaming as they rode the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster and there were people relaxing in the base area as it's usually about 15 degrees cooler up on the mountain.

However, I've had my sites set on the Mineshaft Challenge Course which debuted last summer. I was not able to try it out because of an injured foot.

"It’s fantastic, it’s a ton of fun," said Jaime Zolber of Bogus Basin. If you like to climb, if you like to be a little adventurous and get a little adrenaline rush. It is a great time and it’s also a great team building experience."

The Mineshaft Challenge Course stands 55-feet tall and provides three levels of obstacle courses on this high ropes challenge.

"They get more challenging as you get higher in the air," said Zobler. "It starts off at green, then you got blue and then they go yellow or black just like they do in the ski area in the winter."

The adventure starts with the staff at Bogus Basin fitting you for the equipment and teaching you how to use it properly. Safety is a huge priority for the staff as I was on the course with two employees named Jack.

"It's a fun time especially when there is a bunch of people on the course," said Jack. "We see people who are a little scared, but we are able to walk them through it and by the time they get up here they feel really accomplished, it is really cool."

I enjoyed the Mineshaft Challenge Course and figured out with the help of Jack and Jack that it's about balance and technique. I gassed out a little bit because I relied too much on my upper body in the beginning to hang on the ropes.

If you can make it to the top the reward is two zip line rides and a rapel back down to the ground. For more information on the Mineshaft Challenge Course click here.

Bogus Basin doesn't have anything new for this summer because they are working on replacing two of their oldest lifts for next ski season. This does effect some of the trails including the Around the Mountain Trail. For more information on that click here.

This non-profit recreation area offers a variety of activities and it's not just the ones that get your adrenaline going although they certainly have those. Bogus Basin has tried to create an environment for families to visit during the summer as they have something for everyone.

"We have free yoga on the mountain on Thursday nights and Saturday and Sunday mornings," said Zolber. "We have music events scheduled scattered through out the season both bigger on stage events and mellow music on the patio events as well."