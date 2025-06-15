BOISE, Idaho — This weekend, Bogus Basin held a soft opening. They will be closed during the week. However, when next weekend rolls around, this non-profit recreation area will be fully open for the rest of the summer.

"Yeah, it's great to get things back in motion and get the people up here, "said Nate Shake, Director of Operations of Bogus Basin. "We got some trails closed on the road down below us, so there has been a lot of interest from folks wandering up here to check out the trails, and now we can be open and provide services."

Check out the video to see me ride the mountain coaster:

Bogus Basin officially opens for summer operations

The Boise National Forest has been working on a forest restoration project that has closed Bogus Basin Road for large chunks during the week, but that work is scheduled to finish up on Friday.

Up at Bogus Basin, people can expect cooler temperatures than down in the valley and a variety of activities geared towards both children and adults.

"Scenic rides, we got the mountain coaster, we have the fun zone, and cross-country mountain bike trails are open," said Shake. "So is food and beverage at the Ranch and the Bogus Creek Grill."

The Basin Gravity lift served mountain bike park opens next weekend, but during the soft opening there were a lot of hikers and bikers out on the trails and many of the riders were attempting to ride a classic, the Around the Mountain Trail.

"I think it is a great trail," said Rick Wilson. "It is a fun cross-country trail where you get a little bit of nice downhill and a really good workout towards the end."

Bogus Basin features several amenities for people to enjoy, but they also feature Yoga on the Mountain and a free concert series during the summer. In the past ten years, the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, the bike park, and the Mineshaft Challenge Course were all created as this non-profit made a push to improve summer operations.

"I think for the last decade or so these guys have done a fantastic job up here," said Wilson. "They have made lots of improvements, the skiing experience is better, and the summer experience keeps growing."