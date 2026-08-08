PAYETTE, Idaho — The Spartan Race is an obstacle-style race where people run through the hills, taking on obstacles at Tom Pence Ranch near Payette.

The Spartan Race regularly came to Boise for about a decade during the 2010s and stopped in 2020. The event returned to this same venue in 2025 and again this year, offering three different distances and a kids' race.

Those distances include a 5k known as the sprint, a 10k called the super, and a half marathon with 30 obstacles called the beast.

WATCH | See people take on this challenge—

Athletes of all ages take on the obstacles and smoke in the Spartan Race

Camaraderie makes the Spartan Race special as people do the sprint, super, or beast as a team. Even without a team, this race showcases many examples of strangers helping each other in various ways.

"When you are out there racing, everyone is in it to win it, in a good mood and out to help. I couldn’t have done it without a few people giving me a boost," said Sandra Crites who finished her third sprint. "It was fantastic."

People also travel for the Spartan Race, as Sam Bloecker came from New York to take on the beast. Bloecker enjoyed the course, but did have some issues with all the smoke. However, it did stop her from reaching the finish line.

"I travel all over for races, but this was probably some of the most incredible terrain and views in one course that I’ve seen," said Bloecker. "I just can’t wait to get to the end because it is seriously a tough challenge, but it just makes me want to do more every time I cross that finish line."

The Spartan Race put in extra protocols because of the smoke, including more medical personnel; they also gave Spartans the option of swapping out the race in Boise for another race free of charge.

Jake, Brian, and Clay representing Boise and Seattle are trying to get the Spartan Trifecta, which would be completing all three distances in one year. They did the super earlier in Seattle and knocked out the sprint in Boise while also accomplishing the rope obstacle for the first time.

"We are here to prove to each other and to prove to the next generation that we are here to do hard things and that we are capable of doing it," said Brian. "Hoo-rah," answered Jake.

The Spartan Race has another day of races on Sunday. For more information, click here.