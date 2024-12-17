After 27" in 7 days, Bogus Basin opens night skiing, more lifts, more terrain

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Bogus Basin is stuck in the snow globe and skiers and riders are not complaining.

Boise's favorite non-profit ski area picked up 27 inches in the past seven days, bringing their season total to a whopping 78 inches. The base depth currently sits at 39 inches.

All that snow is allowing resort officials to open up more terrain, more chairlifts, as well as night skiing this week.

Starting on Tuesday, December 17, all lifts will be operational, including the grand opening of the new Bitterroot Chairlift, a fixed-grip quad on the mountain's backside. The Superior Quad will also be open for the first time this season.

"We can’t wait for the community to ride the new four-person Bitterroot chairlift, and experience the many upgrades we’ve made in that area, including extensive brush cutting, slope adjustments, and the introduction of a new run.” Nate Shake, Director of Mountain Operations

Bogus Basin also announced they would commence night skiing operations beginning this Friday, December 20. Night skiing at Bogus Basin is held from 6-10 p.m. nightly and includes over 200 acres of illuminated terrain.

More terrain is being opened by ski patrol every day and you can find updated conditions here.