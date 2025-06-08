Adaptive athletes showcase skills in thrilling mountain bike race at Bogus Basin

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation finished off their bike clinic with a series of races on the trails at the Nordic Center at Bogus Basin.

The event included a kids ride, a 5k, a 10k and a 20k race showcasing how adaptive sports have grown to where there can be multiple divisions with dozens of athletes competing on a difficult course that featured steep up and down sections.

"There was a couple of times I thought, 'I’m not going to make it,' but I just kept pushing, pedaling and hooting and hollering like a big old bear," said Patrisio Torres of Rupert, he finished third in the 10k. "It was intense."

The riders in the 20k flew through the course, showing off their advanced skills, and that race came down to the end as Courtney Custer from Salt Lake was not quite able to catch Patrisio.

"It was awesome, I had so much fun," said Custer. "I was chasing down one guy the whole time, I could see him at the top of every hill, it was so fun. I love the Challenged Athletes Foundation, they are the best."

The race marked the end of the bike clinic that has grown into nearly a week-long event. Idaho CAF featured a bike build, specialized coaching for instructors, a dinner for the athletes, and group rides on Friday and Saturday.

The adaptive athletes we talked to told me that they are grateful to this non-profit for not only bringing everyone together, but also providing an opportunity for every athlete to have a good experience, no matter their experience level or their disability.

"It has been a real godsend for us and for me," said Torres. "I’ve been enjoying my time and biking. I didn’t think I’d be back out on a bike after my accident, but I did it. A 10k, my first time, I’m pretty happy."