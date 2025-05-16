First Interstate Bank surprises Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education with $25,000 grant

BOISE, Idaho — First Interstate Bank's Believe in Local Campaign gave out a million dollars to 40 different non-profits across fourteen states in 2024 with each organization receiving $25,000.

On Friday, First Interstate Bank surprised the Boise Adaptive Snowsports Education with a check for $25,000 that will help more adaptive athletes hit the slopes at Bogus Basin.

"Oh my gosh, such a shock," said Becki Walters of BASE. "I’m still shaking it was such an amazing thing to be nominated by one of our parents and just the generosity of First Interstate Bank is amazing."

That parent is Adele Adamson who has two children that have learned to ski and snowboard through BASE. Adele submitted for this grant because the non-profit means so much to Adele and her family.

"Being able to shred on the mountain has been amazing," said Adamson of First Interstate Bank. "It has been on my bucket list to have all my children and be able to do such a fun activity, see them grow and be so proud of themselves, it has been amazing."

BASE has been around since 1978 helping countless adpative athletes with both mental and physical disabilities learn how to ski and snowboard.

This last season the non-profit welcomed more than 200 adaptive athletes to take part in nearly 600 sessions at Bogus Basin with the help of 134 volunteers. Their annual budget is $60,000, so this grant will really help move forward with specialized equipment, training the volunteers, and providing scholarships for adaptive athletes.

"Because our sessions are private, we are able to tailor what we do for exactly for participants' needs are and what we love is to see them getting good enough to where they can go with their family," said Walters. "This huge amount of money is really going to help our programming next year."

For more information on BASE click here and for more information on First Interstate Bank's Believe in Local Campaign, click here.