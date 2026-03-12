'A stunning experience,' Snow Geese migration underway across Idaho

PARMA, Idaho — Snow Geese live in Idaho at the base of the mountains during winter, and this time of year, thousands more join the flock to rest up before embarking north into Canada and Alaska for the summer breeding season.

"Getting a chance to see the Snow Geese when they are down here on their spring migration is just an absolutely stunning experience," said Jordan Davis with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society. "Most of the time, you can hear them before you can see them."

Check out the video to see the snow geese near Parma.

I found a flock of snow geese at Roswell Marsh Wildlife Habitat Area near Parma on Tuesday. The birds were content hanging out as they covered most of the water in the marsh like a white blanket.

"It's absolutely amazing, there will be thousands of geese to the point where you can't distinguish one from another," said Bates. "Getting to see them in flight is absolutely stunning; it almost looks like a cloud overhead."

We caught up with Jordan Bates at Kathryn Albertsons Park, where she led a free birding tour for the Golden Eagle Audubon. This provided me with an opportunity to talk with some other birders who have experienced the magic of seeing the snow geese.

"They were going crazy, but you have to be patient if you go because they fly out and they fly back in after they fill their gullet," said Wayne Page.

"If you like birds, you've got to get out there and look at them, it's loud, it's very loud," added Liz Page.

Jordan Bates told me the Snow Geese population is stable despite an avian influenza outbreak over the past couple of years. She says popular places to see the geese include Roswell Marsh, the Fort Boise WMA, and Lake Lowell.

The season for hunting snow geese ended on Tuesday as the Idaho Fish and Game manages both the Fort Boise WMA and Roswell Marsh. Bates credits management of public lands that create a safe haven for these birds during the migration.

"Habitat has been conserved, set up, and set aside for them," said Bates. "It is part of the reason habitat conservation and maintaining those spaces are so important."

The Golden Eagle Audubon provides several opportunities to learn about birds as they feature educational classes, volunteer opportunities, and field trips. This non-profit even has a field trip set up for Saturday, March 21, to hopefully see the snow geese at Fort Boise WMA.

"We would love to have you join us on a field trip, as most of them are free and open to the public," said Bates. "We offer a really safe community to feel comfortable and enter into the world of birding."

The Snow Geese migration usually lasts until the end of March, but once they leave, they are gone for good.

It remains to be seen if the mild winter this year will have an impact on migration, so get out there and see them if you are interested.

