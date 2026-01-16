A beautiful sunset preceded Bogus Basin's first night skiing of the season

Bogus Basin has opened limited night skiing operations ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Bogus will have the lifts spinning until 10 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

This comes after a big storm last week and the busiest day of the year on Saturday. Bogus Basin opens up the slopes under the lights to help spread out the crowds and make skiing and snowboarding more accessible for everyone.

Check out the video to see skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes during the night for the first time this year.

A beautiful sunset highlights Bogus Basin's first night skiing of the season

“With most of the front side being open top to bottom, people were just super excited," said Bridgette Johnson of Bogus Basin. "And we are super excited to see the community back under the lights, and it is something that makes Bogus Bogus really unique and special."

Most ski resorts don't have night operations because it's not a money maker. Bogus Basin can do it because of its non-profit status, as it has invested in lights to have one of the largest night skiing operations in the country when the entire mountain is open.

"It was packed the other weekend, but today it has been great," said skier Austin Giesler. "Short lift lines, awesome skiing, and I’ve been having a great time."

Last week's snow helped Bogus Basin open up more terrain. Still, as we have reported, it's their snowmaking operation that has made it possible for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes in this unusually warm winter.

"I appreciate everything they do for the community. Keeping season pass costs low and this year without the snow— I’ve been so impressed that they have been able to open up so much," said Giesler.

I've had a twilight season pass for seven years now, and it is one of the best bargains in the entire ski industry. Plus, it has its own unique vibe, especially when there is a beautiful sunset and then the stars come out when it gets dark.

"Oh man, it is so awesome, it is surreal," said Giesler. "The lights are just amazing, it lights up the entire run, and the stars are so gorgeous up here out of the clouds of Boise."

Bogus Basin has rearranged some of the times for pass holders, and night operations will be open Thursday through Sunday moving forward. For more information, click here.