Will Ashton Jeanty break the single-season rushing record? Depends on how you look at the record books

BOISE, Idaho — Despite his fans rooting for the opposite, Barry Sanders continues to cheer on Boise State running back, Ashton Jeanty as he prepares to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on New Year's Eve in Glendale, Arizona. On X, the former Detroit Lion and Oklahoma State rushing threat responded to a photo shared by a fan that lists Sanders' 1988 games by rushing yards/touchdowns saying, "That was some year, but let's root for @AshtonJeanty2to get it done in his bowl game."

And while many continue to claim that Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record is up for grabs, the reality of the record and how it's kept is far muddier than most acknowledge.

The main reason for that lack of clarity lies in the fact that after 2002, the NCAA started including bowl games in their record keeping. That means Sanders' record of 2,628 rushing yards didn't include his performance in the 1988 Holiday Bowl vs. The University of Wyoming, which would bring his season total to a towering 2,850 yards. Ultimately, Sanders' record was earned throughout just 11 regular-season games. Ashton Jeanty on the other needed 12 regular season games and one conference championship to rack up 2,497 yards. If Jeanty does break the rushing high water mark, it will be done via a bowl game that for Sanders— didn't count towards his total yardage.

That was some year, but let's root for @AshtonJeanty2 to get it done in his bowl game. https://t.co/vHEwvioPJo — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 21, 2024

Barry Sanders 1988 Regular Season

11 games

Rushing Yards: 2,628

Rushing TDs: 37

Avg. Carry: 7.6 yards

Ashton Jeanty 2024 Regular Season*

13 games (*includes Mountain West Conference Championship)

Rushing Yards: 2,497

Rushing TDs: 29

Avg. Carry: 7.3

Despite the debate around the record, Ashton Jeanty still has plenty to prove this upcoming New Year's Eve, when the Boise State Broncos face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions for the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Boise State and Penn State are both undefeated in the Fiesta Bowl. Penn State has won in the desert a total of 6 times while Boise State has won all three of its appearances.

Idaho News 6 will have reporters live at the Fiesta Bowl to bring you the latest on the Broncos' campaign for a national championship.