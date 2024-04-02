You can now buy items from the shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas

The Tropicana is one of the oldest hotels still standing on the Las Vegas Strip. But the historic resort and casino has welcomed its last guests.

In a move that marks the end of an era for one of Sin City's most iconic landmarks, the Tropicana officially shuttered its doors Tuesday ahead of a planned demolition in October. Taking its place will be a new $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark for the MLB's Oakland Athletics, who expect to make Vegas the team's new home by 2028.

Opened in 1957, many will remember the Tropicana for its lush tropical theme, palm trees, and iconic architecture, while others may recall it being a frequent stop for legendary singers, performers, mob bosses, and stars alike, which all helped make it a nostalgic Vegas destination.

However you choose to remember the Tropicana, there's now a way you can own a physical piece of its history.

The Bally's-owned resort is running a pre-demolition liquidation sale to unload everything from crystal chandeliers and iconic theater seats to bedding, furniture, appliances, and more. According to International Content Liquidations, the sale will include surplus items from 1,800 guest rooms and suites, some 1,500 flat screen TV's, as well as a number items from the hotel's banquet, bar, conference and pool areas.

Some things like artwork and bedding are listed for as low as $1 per item, while other more sought-after items — such as the iconic Tropicana theater doors — are listed online for $25,000. An entire row of 13 seats from within the theater is also being sold for $900.

Want to see more of what's available? Take a video tour of some of the rooms and items up for sale at the liquidator's YouTube channel here.

Prospective buyers have been told to contact 702-933-9540 to set up a private appointment. Or you can register to be notified about public sale information here.

