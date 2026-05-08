Gov. Little offers free entry to Idaho State Parks on July 4 for America 250

BOISE, Idaho — There are countless reasons to celebrate July 4 this year as America welcomes its 250th birthday, and Governor Brad Little is adding to the list.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Governor Little announced that he will waive all entry fees at Idaho State Parks on July 4, 2026, in honor of the semiquincentennial.

“As we prepare to mark 250 years of American independence, there is no better way to celebrate than by getting outside with our loved ones and enjoying the freedoms and natural treasures that deﬁne our great nation. Idaho’s state parks showcase the very best of our state, and we are proud to welcome families, friends, and visitors to explore them free of charge during this special occasion,” Governor Little said.

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While entry fees no longer apply, visitors should be aware that camping, service, and reservation fees will remain in effect through the holiday.

If you're hoping to visit an Idaho State Park on July 4, make sure to plan ahead, secure a camping spot in advance if you need to spend the night, and, as always, follow all state park rules and regulations.

“America’s story is one of freedom, opportunity, and enduring resilience. Here in Idaho, we are proud to carry those values forward. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to spend time outdoors, reﬂect on our nation’s history, and make lasting memories with loved ones,” Governor Little said.

WATCH: Governor Little announces free Idaho State Park access on July 4, 2026